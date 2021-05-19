The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

