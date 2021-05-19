Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.6% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 208.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $245.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.