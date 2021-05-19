Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 62.5% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 125,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 48,142 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 75.0% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

