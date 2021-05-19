Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Boosted by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after acquiring an additional 89,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $37,949,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $160.66 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $163.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

