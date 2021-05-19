Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Humana were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $18,477,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,029,000 after purchasing an additional 114,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 14.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.57.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $449.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

