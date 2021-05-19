Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

