Associated Banc Corp Has $846,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.