NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 78,175 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NXPI stock opened at $191.25 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -360.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

