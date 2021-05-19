The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

