Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

NYSE KSS opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.