Commerce Bank Has $13.07 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

