Palladium Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.