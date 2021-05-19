Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $874,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.