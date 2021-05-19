GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $393.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

