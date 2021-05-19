Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

