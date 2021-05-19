Opium Price Tops $4.72 on Top Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Opium has a total market cap of $19.66 million and $73.15 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00013421 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.00301007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00192058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.01088437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

