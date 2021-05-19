Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAH3. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.83 ($113.92).

PAH3 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting €85.70 ($100.82). 419,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €43.69 ($51.40) and a 12 month high of €99.80 ($117.41).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

