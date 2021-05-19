Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $20.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

HIMS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,892,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

