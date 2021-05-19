Suncoast Equity Management Has $988,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 260,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $116.02 and a one year high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

