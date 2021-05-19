Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $29.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 1,931 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

