$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. SunPower posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

SPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,120 shares of company stock worth $12,901,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 6,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

