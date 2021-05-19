Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $293.92 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.