Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

