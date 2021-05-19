Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.