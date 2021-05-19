Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $81.24.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.