Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.