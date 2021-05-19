Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

VGIT opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

