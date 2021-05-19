Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

