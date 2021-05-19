Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

