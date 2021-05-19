AdvicePeriod LLC Acquires 87 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $309.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.73. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.