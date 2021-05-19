Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

