AdvicePeriod LLC Buys 276 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $189.13 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.84 and its 200 day moving average is $294.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

