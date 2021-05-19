Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target at $82.50

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

