ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

WISH has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,747.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.