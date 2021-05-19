Morgan Stanley Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $47.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on POSH. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

POSH stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $22,120,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.