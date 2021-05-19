M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,429 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

