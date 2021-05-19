Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

