Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.