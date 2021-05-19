$29.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce $29.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $52.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $527.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.