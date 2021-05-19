$614.06 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post sales of $614.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.30 million and the lowest is $605.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.18 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

