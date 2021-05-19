LINKA (LINKA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $232,778.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $232,778.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.01306813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.61 or 0.09799518 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

