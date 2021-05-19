Blank Wallet (BLANK) Hits Market Cap of $16.92 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and $1.65 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

