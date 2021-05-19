Dash Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $197.73 or 0.00552726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 52.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.01268541 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,137,625 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

