Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $259.53 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $259.53 million and approximately $52.53 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.01306813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.61 or 0.09799518 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.