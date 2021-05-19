Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.28

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.28 and traded as high as $61.62. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 307,679 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $999.87 million, a P/E ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

