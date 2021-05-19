Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 577,415 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $784,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,400 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $339,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

