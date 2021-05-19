Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.71

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $47.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 168,293 shares trading hands.

EGLE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $611.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.