UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE UGI opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. UGI has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

