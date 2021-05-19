The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s impending acquisition of Cooper Tire is set to strengthen the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire has also expanded Goodyear's network and enhanced its ability to serve fleets. Goodyear’s TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for its long-term prospects. The firm's regular launch of innovative products and services to boost sales is praiseworthy. Goodyear’s new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade, buoys its future prospects. Goodyear Ventures’ acquisition of TuSimple also boosts the company’s investment portfolio. Moreover, Goodyear’s restructuring program in the United States and Germany are likely to drive growth. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

