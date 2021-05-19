Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 60.95

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,482 ($32.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,425.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.