Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
NYSE NBW opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
