Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 141.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.7%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

